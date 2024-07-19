Toro (hamstring) slotted in at designated hitter in the ACL Athletics' win over the ACL Guardians on Thursday, going 0-for-1 with two walks.

Toro took a full game's worth of plate appearances in the seven-inning contest while suiting up on back-to-back days for the first time in his nascent rehab assignment. The 27-year-old hasn't had any setbacks thus far and has capitalized on facing rookie-level competition, and he's now likely to bump up to a higher affiliate as soon as Friday when minor-league post-All-Star-break play resumes.