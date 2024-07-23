Hernaiz (ankle) started at shortstop and played six innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Salt Lake on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a run.
Hernaiz was encouragingly able to log a solid workload on defense just a day after playing a full game at designated hitter, and he hit safely for the second time in as many contests as well. Through two games, Hernaiz's rehab assignment appears to be going as smoothly as possible, but he still figures to remain on the farm for several more contests at minimum before activation is considered.
