Harris (1-2) allowed three runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Just two of the 10 hits against Harris went for extra-bases, but he put too much traffic on the bases in each of the first four innings. The Athletics offered next to nothing in terms of offense, tallying two hits and a walk in the 3-0 loss. Harris had gone at least five innings in each of his previous five outings since he was recalled to the majors May 30. He's now at a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB through 39.2 innings over eight appearances (six starts) this season. The southpaw is tentatively projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Orioles.