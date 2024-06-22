Estes allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Estes was tagged for six runs over 2.2 innings in his previous start at Minnesota, but he responded with his second quality start in eight outings this season. The downside was his single strikeout, which was a season low for the right-hander. He's now at a 5.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB over 40.2 innings. Estes is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels.