Bido (2-1) got the win over the Astros on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six over five innings.

Bido made his second start of the season and his first since May 8 when he debuted this year and made easy work of a tough Astros lineup. His lone mistake was serving up a solo home run to Victor Caratini in the third. Bido struggled with his control early on in the year, evidenced by his 11 walks over his first 14.1 innings pitched this season. However, he's turned things around by issuing zero free passes over his last nine innings. Bido's five innings and six strikeouts also matched a season high. The 28-year-old owns a 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 23.1 innings and could end up permanently slotting into the Athletics' fifth rotation spot with Luis Medina being diagnosed with a right elbow sprain. Should Bido get another start, it would come this weekend against the Angels.