Blackburn (foot) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and then report to Single-A Stockton to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is finally on the cusp of a long-awaited return to game action, provided Saturday's bullpen session goes well. Blackburn is slated to follow fellow rehabbing starter Ross Stripling (elbow) out of the bullpen in Stockton's game Tuesday and is projected to throw up to 35 pitches. If the outing goes well, Blackburn will then be slated to bump his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Las Vegas for a likely start or appearance Sunday, July 14.