Alexander (1-2) got the victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over one inning.

Alexander was the first reliever out of the bullpen following JP Sears' impressive six-inning start, and while the former did falter by allowing a Ketel Marte go-ahead RBI single, he was able to limit the damage to that one run. Alexander then became the beneficiary of a three-run eighth-inning rally by Oakland, which gave the A's a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Alexander posted a career-high seven wins with the Giants in 2023, but Friday's victory was his first of this season and came in an outing where he was scored upon for the fifth time in eight appearances.