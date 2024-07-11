The surgery Maroudis underwent in late May was an internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While the procedure ended Maroudis' 2024 season prematurely, the fact that he avoided Tommy John surgery should at least improve his odds of being ready to pitch early in the 2025 campaign. In the short period of time that the internal brace procedure has been performed by doctors, pitchers have returned to game action in as few as nine months, though the Blue Jays will likely exercise more caution with the 19-year-old Maroudis before clearing him for his 2025 debut. Maroudis had turned in an 0.84 ERA and 0.69 WHIP while striking out 12 batters in 10.2 innings with Single-A Dunedin before he was shut down in April with the elbow injury.