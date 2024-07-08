Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Jimenez banged out his first career hit in the second inning before reaching base again in the seventh and coming home on a George Springer homer. Jimenez will likely head back to Triple-A Buffalo when Isiah Kiner-Falefa (knee) gets healthy, but the 23-year-old could find a permanent spot on the MLB roster if the Blue Jays ship out veterans at the trade deadline.