The Blue Jays have selected Yesavage with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound righty out of East Carolina, Yesavage is one of the younger college starters in the class, as he turns 21 later this month. He logged an 8.9 percent walk rate this year after walking 7.4 percent of batters faced as a sophomore, but the rest of his stats ticked up in his final year with the Pirates, including a career-high 93.1 innings. His 93-95 mph fastball touches 98 mph, while his mid-80s slider/cutter is arguably his best pitch. Yesavage has a complete four-pitch mix, with his changeup and curveball grading as at least average offerings. His stuff could tick up in pro ball, but as things stand, Yesavage looks like a potential mid-rotation starter, assuming he throws enough strikes.