Minter (hip) is expected to activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Minter threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's rehab outing with Triple-A Gwinnett and he appears set to return from the left hip inflammation that has sidelined him since May 30. Daysbel Hernandez was optioned to Gwinnett following Atlanta's 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Sunday and Minter will likely replace him in the big-league bullpen ahead of the team's three-game series at home against the Giants beginning Tuesday.