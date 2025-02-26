Minter believes he'll be able to regain his prior velocity following last August's hip surgery, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old southpaw averaged a career-high 96.7 mph with his fastball in 2022, leading to a 34.7 percent strikeout rate, but those numbers declined to 94.6 mph and a 26.1 percent K rate in 2024. "It's more of the biomechanical side, how to use my legs again," Minter said this week. "[The Mets] were showing me a few examples of the past. Like, in the '22 season, I was really good and throwing really hard. Then you could see the steady decline in my mechanics and then my velocity." Minter is being brought along slowly this spring, but he's expected to be ready to fill a high-leverage role in the bullpen early in the season, if not by Opening Day.