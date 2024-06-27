Elder (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six innings, but he took the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Elder turned in his second quality start of the season while stepping in for a spot start. This was his first big-league outing since May 19, but it's expected he'll return to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday after being appointed the 27th man for Wednesday's twin bill. He has a 5.76 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB over 29.2 innings across six starts in the majors this season.