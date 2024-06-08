The Brewers optioned Meeker to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Meeker was selected to the active roster Friday and made his MLB debut during Milwaukee's win over Detroit, throwing a scoreless ninth inning. He'll now return to Triple-A after a brief stint in the majors to make room for Elieser Hernandez, though Meeker will retain a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster. The 29-year-old righty owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 21.2 frames at Triple-A, and he could receive another call to Milwaukee later this season if the Brewers need a fresh bullpen arm.