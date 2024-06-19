Gallegos (shoulder) could be activated from the 15-day injured list as soon as Thursday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The expectation had been that Gallegos would return sometime during the Cardinals' current series versus the Marlins, and while he is with the team in Miami, the club has opted to hold off on activating the reliever for now. Gallegos has been out since early May with a right shoulder impingement. He posted a 12.00 ERA in 13 appearances with St. Louis before getting hurt.