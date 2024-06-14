Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Pages opened the scoring with his first career homer, taking Hayden Wesneski deep in the eighth inning. This was Pages' fourth start over the Cardinals' last five games, though he's gone just 3-for-12 in that span. All of his starts have come at catcher, which has taken a small chunk out of Ivan Herrera's playing time recently. Pages is slashing just .125/.231/.250 with seven RBI, four runs scored and one double through 39 plate appearances. With Willson Contreras (forearm) tracking toward an earlier-than-anticipated return, Pages may be on his way back to Triple-A Memphis before the end of the month.