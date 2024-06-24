Pages is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Pages briefly climbed to the top spot on the depth chart at catcher after Ivan Herrera (back) joined Willson Contreras (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, but Contreras was activated ahead of Monday's game and will slot in behind the plate for the series opener versus Atlanta. The Cardinals could manage Contreras' workload more carefully in his first week back with the team, but Pages will likely be headed for a stark downturn in playing time in any case. Pages had started each of the Cardinals' last four games and nine of the past 10.