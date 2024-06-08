Suzuki said after Friday's game versus the Reds that he asked to be removed in the sixth inning after feeling tightness in his oblique, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki was hit in the side by a throw while stealing a base in the first inning, and he was checked on by trainers after appearing uncomfortable at the plate in the fifth frame. He later was replaced in right field by Mike Tauchman -- a precautionary move given Suzuki's recent history with oblique injuries. The Cubs haven't run any tests on the 29-year-old's oblique, so an update on his status will likely have to wait until before Saturday's contest.