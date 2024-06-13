Single-A Visalia activated Savino (shoulder) from the 7-day injured list and assigned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 23.

Savino had already made four rehab appearances in the ACL before being activated. After he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from shoulder surgery, Savino will get some extended time in rookie ball to hone his control before he reports to a full-season affiliate. Through eight appearances (six starts) in the ACL thus far, Savino has posted an 0.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 13 innings.