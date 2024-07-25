Nelson did not factor into the decision in a win over the Royals on Wednesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.

Nelson got knocked around throughout the contest, allowing multiple baserunners in five of his six innings of work. Three of the four runs he was charged with came across in the fourth after the right-hander surrendered a leadoff double to Michael Massey to open the frame before then allowing him to advance to third on a wild pitch. Nelson had not permitted more than three runs in any of his previous four starts this month, while his two strikeouts on the night marked his lowest total since June 20 against Washington. He still holds a 2.97 ERA in July after Wednesday's start and hasn't suffered a loss since June 26 against Minnesota.