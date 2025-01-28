Sasaki was given a recommendation to undergo Tommy John surgery by a doctor prior to his first season with the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sasaki decided against having the operation and eventually discovered the issue was shoulder-related, with a nerve problem leading to discomfort in his elbow. The 23-year-old had durability issues throughout his career in Japan, most recently being limited by arm an oblique injuries over the last two seasons. Sasaki topped out at 129.1 innings with Chiba Lotte in 2022 and tossed 111 frames in 2024. While there don't appear to be any current health-related concerns with the righty, the Dodgers undoubtedly will be careful with his workload. Sasaki is expected to be part of a six-man rotation in 2025, and it's likely additional rest will be built in for him whenever feasible.