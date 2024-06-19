Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Hernandez had gone six games without a homer after a stretch in which he went deep five times over five contests earlier in the month. He saved his best play for last Tuesday, putting the Dodgers ahead with a ninth-inning blast to complete the comeback win. The outfielder is up to 18 homers, 54 RBI, 41 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .255/.326/.503 slash line through 75 games this season. He's firmly on pace to top the 30-homer mark for just the second time in his career.