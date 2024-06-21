Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and a run Thursday in a 5-3 win against Colorado.

Hernandez departed in the seventh inning of Wednesday's matchup between the clubs, but manager Dave Roberts indicated afterward that the early exit was simply for rest reasons, and the outfielder's inclusion in Thursday's lineup seems to validate that claim. Hernandez certainly didn't appear bothered by any issues in the finale of the four-game set, as he recorded his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign. He's been swinging a hot bat over the past two weeks, slashing .321/.387/.732 with six homers, 16 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over his past 14 games.