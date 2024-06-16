Yamamoto (triceps) was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Yamamoto was lifted from his start Saturday versus the Royals in the third inning with right tricep tightness before being placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. It is now understood to be a rotator cuff injury, which is certainly a more significant diagnosis. Manager Dave Roberts said that the injury is not "season ending" but it's "going to be some time" before the right-hander will be able to return. In regards to his replacement in the Dodgers' starting rotation, Bobby Miller (shoulder) is expected to return to the major-league roster Wednesday. It's unclear how much of a factor Yamamoto will be for fantasy managers the rest of the season.