Yamamoto is no longer feeling pain in his right shoulder, but he hasn't yet started throwing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Yamamoto was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain two days after being able to complete only two innings in his most recent start June 15. While the rookie right-hander is now pain-free, he isn't yet throwing, and manager Dave Roberts indicated that there's no clear timeframe for when the hurler will pick up a ball again. The organization figures to be cautious with Yamamoto, and he almost certainly won't return to action until after the All-Star break.