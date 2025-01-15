Gonzalez signed with the Giants for $3 million on Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Gonzalez is the top fantasy prospect to sign from Latin America during this international signing period, as he is a premium athlete who could offer plus-plus speed on the bases and plus bat speed at the plate. He isn't overly physical at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, and Gonzalez isn't a lock to hit for a high average, but if he makes a good amount of contact in the Dominican Summer League, he should ascend prospect rankings.