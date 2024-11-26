The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization are expected to announce early next week that it will post Kim for major-league teams, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Kim getting posted this offseason has been the expectation and it will become official soon. The second baseman plans to travel to the United States at some point to meet with interested teams. Kim, who will turn 26 in January, slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases over 127 contests for the Heroes in 2024.