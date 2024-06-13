The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

The Mariners were forced to scratch Bryan Woo from his scheduled start Tuesday against the White Sox due to a right forearm issue, and although the right-hander's MRI came back clean Wednesday, there's still uncertainty surrounding when he'll make his next start. Seattle has just one team day off over the next 14 days, and as Servais indicates, that could equate to an opportunity for Hancock to offer some relief to the team's workhorse starting rotation, perhaps as soon as Thursday versus the White Sox, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM. Hancock has already logged seven starts at the big-league level this season -- the most recent on May 7 -- but has pitched to a 5.24 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while forging a 3-3 record. He's been much more effective at Tacoma, where he's sitting on a 2.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over the 29 innings covering his five starts with the Rainiers.