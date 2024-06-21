Santos (lat) is set to throw a live bullpen session in Miami on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Santos continues to ramp up his activity level as he recovers from a right lat strain that he's been dealing with since February. Saturday's session will mark the first time Santos will face live batters, and he's inching closer towards a rehab assignment, barring any setbacks. Santos appeared in 60 games with the White Sox last season, posting a 3.39 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 66:17 K:BB over 66.1 frames.