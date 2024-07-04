Santos (lat) fired a scoreless inning in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

Santos' long-awaited return to game action consisted of 13 pitches, nine which he located for strikes. Per reports from Triple-A Tacoma play-by-play announcer Mike Curto relayed by MLB.com, Santos' fastball was regularly at 97-99 mph during the outing, while his slider checked in the 87-90 mph range. Santos is slated to make at least a couple of more rehab appearances before activation is considered, and he's expected to be handled with caution once he does return to the big-league roster. "We're going to have to be very guarded on how we use him and kind of build him up," manager Scott Servais said. "It'll be an inning at a time here or there. There will be some days off in between."