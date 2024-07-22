Santos has allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while recording two strikeouts in his three appearances since being activated from the 60-day injured list July 8.

Santos has a delayed start to the season due to a lat strain, but the right-hander earned his first hold Sunday. He figures to primarily slot in behind closer Andres Munoz and top set-up man Ryne Stanek for now, although he has high-leverage experience after serving a stint as closer for the White Sox last season.