Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that Crawford (finger) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Crawford fractured his right pinkie finger when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's game against the Angels. According to Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest, Crawford won't require surgery, but he'll need to wear a protective brace over his injured hand for the next couple of weeks and will need significant down time while the finger heals. The Mariners have used Dylan Moore at shortstop in both of their two games without Crawford, and Moore should continue to hold down the position for the next several weeks.