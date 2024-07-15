The Mariners have selected Cijntje with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Cijntje is a natural lefty, but started throwing right-handed as a child to emulate his father in the Netherlands, and is considered a both-handed pitcher entering the draft. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound hurler started throwing as a righty against lefty hitters more this season for Mississippi State, and most evaluators would like to see him work full-time as a righty. He logged a 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 90.2 innings this spring while sporting a 7.9 percent walk rate. As a righty, Cijntje's fastball sits in the mid-90s and touches 98 mph. His hard slider is his best secondary offering.