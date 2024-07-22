Haniger slotted in as the designated hitter in Sunday's win over the Astros and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.

Haniger was logging his second consecutive start after sitting out the last two games before the All-Star break and the first one after the pause in play concluded Friday. The 33-year-old was able to make some offensive contributions, which have been few and far between for him this season in his return from a one-year stay with the Giants. The Mariners notably cut ties with another once-productive veteran in Ty France after Sunday's game, and Haniger may need to give his current .208/.287/.335 slash line a serious boost soon in order to avoid a similar fate.