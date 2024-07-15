The Mariners have selected Sloan with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Sloan has great size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and stuff, with a chance for three plus pitches in time. The prep righty out of Illinois sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and boasts one of the best changeups from the high school ranks while mixing in a quality low-80s sweeper. He excelled last summer on the showcase circuit and is committed to Wake Forest, but he finds himself a great landing spot with Seattle.