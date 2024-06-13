France (heel) has a good chance of returning from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, or very shortly thereafter, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The positive news was delivered by general manager Justin Hollander before Wednesday's game against the White Sox, and it represents a more optimistic outlook than when France first went on the injured list Sunday with what was diagnosed as a hairline fracture of the heel. France had posted a .308 average and 1.013 OPS over the last 12 games he played before the injury, so the hope for fantasy managers is a brief IL stay will up the chances of him carrying over that momentum.