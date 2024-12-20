The Marlins designated Brujan for assignment Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Brujan played in a career-high 102 games last season, during which he slashed .222/.303/.319 with 16 RBI and five stolen bases. However, Miami signed Eric Wagaman to a one-year deal Friday, which will force Brujan to give up his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old's defensive versatility could draw interest from other teams on the waiver wire, though chances are he begins the season in Triple-A.