Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Soto has officially landed his deal, staying in New York, but switching teams to join the Mets on an MLB-record contract, which includes a $75 million signing bonus and an opt-out after five years. The outfielder cashed in to the utmost extent after batting .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 157 regular-season games with the Yankees in 2024, his only season in the Bronx. The 26-year-old will now join a lineup with fellow superstar Francisco Lindor and Soto will likely operate alongside Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte in the outfield in 2025.