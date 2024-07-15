Senga (shoulder) struck out three while allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse.

Senga tossed 67 pitches (41 strikes) in his third rehab outing, and he's now compiled an 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 10 innings between Syracuse and High-A Brooklyn. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has said that club officials will determine the next steps for Senga over the All-Star break. Based on how he's fared during his rehab assignment, Senga looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list, but the Mets may still want him to build up to the 75-to-80 pitch range in another rehab start before he rejoins the big-league rotation.