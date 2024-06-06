Herz is slated to start Sunday's game against Atlanta at Nationals Park, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The rookie will get a tough draw in his second MLB start, as he'll not only oppose a formidable Atlanta offense in a hitter-friendly environment, but he'll also be matching up head-to-head with one of the National League's top pitchers in Max Fried. After getting called up from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Herz took a loss in his big-league debut against the Mets, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings.