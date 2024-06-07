Harvey (2-2) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, coughing up three runs on four hits in an inning of relief.

Taking the mound with the score tied 2-2, Harvey got two quick outs before the wheels came off, with the rally highlighted by Marcell Ozuna's two-run homer on a slider that caught too much of the plate. Harvey had been scored upon only once in his prior 10 appearances, and the long ball was just the second he's served up this season in 31.1 innings. The right-hander has been generally outstanding as the Nationals' top setup man, posting a 2.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB, and his 18 holds already has him one away from his career high.