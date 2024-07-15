The Nationals have selected King with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A jack-of-all-trades who transferred from Division II to Wake Forest for his junior season, King can play multiple positions while utilizing plus speed in the field and on the bases. King is a quick-twitch athlete with a fast bat, but his ability to put most balls in play could work against him, as he'll enter pro ball with a very aggressive approach. He uses all fields and took advantage of the cozy home confines at Wake Forest to notch a career-best 16 home runs in 60 games. Perhaps his top datapoint when factoring in context is the 1.021 OPS and 12.7 percent strikeout rate he logged in 16 games with a wood bat last summer in the Cape Cod League. He played double-digit games at third base, center field and shortstop this year, and considering he doesn't project to be plus at any one position, it might make the most sense to lean into his versatility and keep moving him around, a la Matt Vierling or Tommy Edman.