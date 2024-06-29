Suarez (4-2) earned the win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings.

Suarez was efficient, needing just 87 pitches to toss his first quality start of the season. The righty generated only six swinging strikes, but this was a huge bounceback after he had allowed eight earned runs over his previous two outings. On the season, Suarez owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB over 59.1 innings and lines up to face the Athletics next week.