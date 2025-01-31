Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Bautista (elbow) may not be a full-go during spring training, but he's still expected to be ready for Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista has been throwing off a mound since August and will be 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery by the start of spring training, but the Orioles will still bring him along slowly in camp. It's not clear when he might make his Grapefruit League debut, but it doesn't appear he's in any danger of beginning the regular season on the shelf. The 29-year-old righty remains the favorite to lead Baltimore in saves in 2025, but the O's have options for ninth-inning work in Seranthony Dominguez, Yennier Cano and Gregory Soto if the team opts to ease Bautista into high-leverage work.