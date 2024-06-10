Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tatis extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a solo blast to center in the first inning and would go quiet the rest of the afternoon. The hit streak is a new career high for him and also the longest active streak in baseball. Over that span, he's hitting .410/.463/.672 with four homers, eight RBI, 11 runs and a 4:8 BB:K over 67 plate appearances. He's raised his batting average nearly 40 points since the streak began and now holds a slash line of .281/.359/.467 with a team-high 12 home runs.