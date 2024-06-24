Lowe won his fourth straight start Sunday for Single-A Lake Elsinore, tossing five innings and striking out six while giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks.

Lowe didn't make any appearances for Lake Elsinore after April 26 last season while he was shut down with shoulder inflammation, but he returned to full health for spring training and has thus far avoided the injured list in 2024. Through his 12 starts at Single-A covering 49 innings, Lowe has turned in a 2.94 ERA while striking out 64 batters and walking 21.