Higashioka went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Higashioka had gone just 2-for-16 over his previous five contests before getting in on the heavy-hitting fun the Padres' offense enjoyed in this game. The catcher has homered 12 times this season, with six of them coming over his last 14 games. He's up to a .226/.269/.540 slash line with 32 RBI, 17 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and no stolen bases across 145 plate appearances. Higashioka's recent success in the power department has helped him see a majority of the starts at catcher in July, relegating Luis Campusano to the backup role.