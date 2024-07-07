Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Harper (hamstring) is "in play" to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

While Thomson confirmed that Kyle Schwarber (groin) will be back with the big club Tuesday, the skipper was less certain that Harper will be ready to go for the start of the three-game series with the NL West leaders. On a positive note, Harper ran on the field for a second straight day Sunday, with Zolecki relaying that the first baseman appeared to be moving at close to 100 percent intensity. Harper has been on the IL since June 28 with a left hamstring strain, with his absence opening up regular playing time at first base for Kody Clemens against right-handed pitching.