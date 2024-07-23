Suarez (10-5) took the loss Monday against Minnesota, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

After pitching to a 1.75 ERA across his first 15 starts, the Philadelphia southpaw has struggled over his last five outings, generating an unsightly 6.67 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 27 innings. Batters have started hitting Suarez better lately, as he's now allowed six or more knocks in eight consecutive appearances. However, this outing marks the 11th of the season in which the 28-year-old hasn't yielded a long ball. He now sports a 0.7 HR/9, which would be a career best for a season in which he was predominantly a starter. Suarez currently lines up to make his next start against Cleveland at home this weekend.