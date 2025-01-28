The Pirates signed Frazier to a one-year, $1.525 million contract Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Frazier's first five-and-a-half seasons in the majors were with the Pirates before he made stops with the Padres, Mariners, Orioles and Royals. The 33-year-old slashed only .202/.282/.294 this past season in Kansas City and has managed just a .632 OPS over the last three seasons. Frazier had thumb surgery in October but should be ready to roll for spring training. He'll likely serve in a utility role in Pittsburgh this season.